Edgewater shooting leaves one man dead

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Police in Edgewater are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

It happened inside an apartment unit in the 2700 block of Ingalls Street, according to the Edgewater Police Department. Officers were called to that location around 5:18 a.m. on a report of a disturbance.

Police arrived at the scene at found a 29-year-old Edgewater man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was later pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

Officers also located an additional individual suffering from head trauma. Police said this individual, a 29-year-old Denver man, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Edgewater police said its investigation indicates there was an altercation inside the apartment between the two men which led to the shooting.

The 29-year-old Denver man suffering from head trauma is considered a person of interest in the homicide, according to police.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Chad Slaven at 720-763-3024. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.