Edgewater police seeking tips after 2 homes were shot up overnight

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Police in Edgewater are asking for the public’s help after two homes were fired upon overnight.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m. on Ames St. near the intersection with W. 22nd Ave., just east of Edgewater Elementary School.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two homes had been struck by gunfire. An investigation found the suspect(s) used a rifle in the shooting, striking the front windows and front doors of both homes.

Fortunately, no residents were injured, a spokesperson from the police department said in a news release Monday.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home captured people running away from the scene after the shooting, but no other information has been obtained at this time, the spokesperson said.

Investigators are asking anyone that might have heard or seen anything related to the crime to contact Detective Chad Slaven at 720-763-3024 or cslaven@edgewaterpd.com. Any residents that have exterior surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage near the time of the shooting and contact Detective Slaven or the Edgewater Police Department if they find anything that could help detectives in their investigation.

For those directly or indirectly impacted, you may contact the Edgewater Mental Health Coordinator, Meghan Murphy, at 720-763-3017 or mmurphy@edgewaterco.com. Additional support can be found by contacting Colorado Crisis Services at (844) 493-8255 or texting TALK to 38255.