Early numbers from CBI show downward trend in violent crime, car thefts in Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently totaling the state's crime statistics for 2023, but the numbers released so far are showing a downward trend in certain crimes.

Data is current through November, according to the CBI's website.

The CBI shows a total of 32,360 violent crimes in 2022. In 2023, the CBI counted for fewer than 27,000 violent crimes.

The top violent crime in Colorado was assault, with nearly 18,000 assaults listed by the CBI.

Car theft is another crime that appears to have been perpetrated less often in 2023.

The CBI indicates more than 47,000 car thefts took place in 2022. The agency listed fewer than 35,000 car thefts in 2023.

The CBI also collects hate crime data.

According to the agency, there were 403 victims in Colorado in 2022. So far, the CBI accounts for just over 320 hate crime victims in 2023.

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan tells Denver7 his office is encouraging people who are victims of hate crimes to file reports so that the country has accurate data.

"We're concerned that not a great enough percentage of these hate crimes are being reported," said Finegan. "So they can be investigated, and we can help the communities who may be harmed."

According to the FBI, 11,634 hate crime incidents were reported in 2022, compared with 10,840 the previous year.