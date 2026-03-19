Eagle statue stolen from memorial honoring fallen service members in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Police in Littleton are investigating the theft of an eagle figure from a military memorial honoring fallen soldiers in Berry Park.

The eagle figure—valued at about $1,000—is from the Operation Red Wings memorial, which honors 19 U.S. service members killed in the 2005 Afghanistan mission.

The theft was discovered on Wednesday morning.

The monument is dedicated to Colorado Navy SEAL Danny Dietz and his fallen teammates.

No suspects have been identified, and anyone with information is asked to contact Littleton Police at 303‑794‑1551.