Eagle County deputies seize over 80 pounds of meth during I-70 traffic stop

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 80 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and arrested a 50-year-old man during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 last week.

Andre Kamil Anderson of Glendale, Arizona, is being held on a $100,000 bond and is facing multiple felony charges, including unlawful distribution and possession of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anderson was initially pulled over for traffic violations and received a warning. After that, investigators questioned him further.

After noticing additional indicators, the deputy obtained consent to conduct a more detailed search.

A trained narcotics K-9 was brought in and alerted deputies to narcotics during the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Sixteen sealed bags of meth, stored in a hard plastic container in the trunk and weighing over 80 pounds, were found, investigators said.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit your tip online to the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.