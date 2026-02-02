Durango college student arrested in alleged murder‑for‑hire plot at Fort Lewis College

DURANGO, Colo. — Authorities arrested a Durango college student in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot at Fort Lewis College, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators allege that Jackson T. Keller, 19, tried to solicit two people to kill another student in exchange for money.

Details related to the case have not been released.

Keller was taken into custody on Thursday, and CBI confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the campus community related to this incident.

The 19-year-old was booked into the La Plata County Jail and is facing a felony charge of criminal solicitation for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon on college grounds.

The Fort Lewis College Police Department assisted in the investigation.