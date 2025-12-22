Driver wanted after fleeing Pueblo police, allegedly driving into patrol car before abandoning vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are looking for a suspected driver who may be injured after allegedly driving into a patrol car before fleeing from law enforcement over the weekend.

It happened Sunday at around 9 p.m. when a Pueblo Police Department officer tried to stop a white Dodge Dart at E. Abriendo Avenue and Jones.

The Dodge reportedly failed to yield and continued driving southbound toward the dead end at Emerson and E. Abriendo Avenue before turning around and driving toward an officer, slowing as it approached, according to a spokesperson with the Pueblo Police Department.

“The officer gave commands for the Dodge to stop but the Dodge refused to comply. The Dodge then drove into the marked police cruiser and a parked vehicle when shots were fired,” the spokesperson said in a news release, adding the Dodge then continued driving away from the scene.

The vehicle was found a short time later and in the back of a burned down home near the intersection of E. Routt and Logan avenues with a tarp covering it.

Cassandra Lake, 39, is believed to be driver and potentially injured, the spokesperson said. She is being sought as a person of interest in this case, the spokesperson added.

Pueblo Police Department

Because an officer fired their gun, the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated and will conduct the investigation and the officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

No Pueblo police officers or other residents were injured as a result of this incident, the spokesperson said.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department 719-553-2502.