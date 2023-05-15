Driver tried to switch places with his dog before he was arrested for drunk driving, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. – Man’s best friend is surely no more, at least for one man in Baca County who tried to blame his dog for his erratic driving behavior this past weekend, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The man was reportedly driving 20 miles over the speed limit at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he was stopped by police near 7th and Main Street.

While driving over the speed limit in the middle of the night is already bad enough, the officer who stopped him wasn’t probably prepared to witness what happened next.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” reads a news release about the alleged crime from the police department.

The suspect – only identified as a man – then got out of his car from the passenger side door and claimed he was not the one driving, according to police.

Investigators said the man showed “clear signs of intoxication” and when asked if he had consumed alcohol, the man reportedly ran away.

He was apprehended within about 20 yards of the vehicle, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 15, 11am

It was eventually discovered that the man was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield, police said, adding he had two active warrants out for his arrest out of Pueblo.

Deputies with the Baca County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and the suspect was then sent to a hospital where he was medically cleared to leave. He was then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension speeding 20-24 over the speed limit, and resisting arrest.

It's unclear what became of his dog, but Denver7 has contacted the Springfield Police Department and will update this story once we hear back from authorities.