Driver shot while stopped in traffic, Commerce City police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department is investigating after a driver was shot while he was stopped in traffic Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of East 56th Ave. near Brighton Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a red Suzuki sedan suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Commerce City police, the man — who was the sole occupant — was stopped in traffic on 56th Ave. when another vehicle, described as a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back, pulled up to the sedan. At that time, a man got out of the Ford Ranger, approached the sedan and shot into the Suzuki, striking the driver. The Ford Ranger then took off, Commerce City police said.

The Commerce City Police Department Investigations Unit is leading the investigation. No further details were provided.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the department's tip line at (303) 289-3626.

This is a developing story and will be updated.