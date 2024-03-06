Driver may be involved, witnessed 'violent sexual assault' in Parker, police say

PARKER, Colo. — Police in Parker are asking for the public's help locating a driver of a vehicle they say may have been involved or witnessed a "violent sexual assault."

Police shared a grainy image of a newer model Ford F-150 on social media Tuesday. The assault occurred Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. in the Pinery subdivision.

Acknowledging the poor quality of the image, police urged the public to pay close attention to the dark-colored F-150's fog lamps, which are directly below the headlights. The Ford also appears to be lifted.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Detective Adam Cummings at acummings@dcsheriff.net.