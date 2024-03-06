Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Driver may be involved, witnessed 'violent sexual assault' in Parker, police say

parker truck.png
Parker police
parker truck.png
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 19:39:02-05

PARKER, Colo. — Police in Parker are asking for the public's help locating a driver of a vehicle they say may have been involved or witnessed a "violent sexual assault."

Police shared a grainy image of a newer model Ford F-150 on social media Tuesday. The assault occurred Feb. 13 at 9:30 p.m. in the Pinery subdivision.

Acknowledging the poor quality of the image, police urged the public to pay close attention to the dark-colored F-150's fog lamps, which are directly below the headlights. The Ford also appears to be lifted.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Detective Adam Cummings at acummings@dcsheriff.net.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here