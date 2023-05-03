Watch Now
Driver involved in hit-and-run on Federal and I-70 off-ramp from April sought by Denver police

Posted at 4:13 PM, May 03, 2023
DENVER – A driver involved in a hit-and-run on Federal Boulevard and I-70 early last month remains at-large, and police are now asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

The driver reportedly struck a pedestrian at approximately 1:53 a.m. on April 7 at the north Federal Boulevard and the eastbound I-70 highway off-ramp.

Police said the driver was inside a red sedan, going northbound on N. Federal Blvd. when they struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway from east to west.

The pedestrian suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash, according to police. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect vehicle should have front end and front passenger side damage, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

