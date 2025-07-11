Driver arrested in Boulder County in connection with road rage incident on Highway 36

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver was arrested recently in connection with a road rage incident along Highway 36, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The incident happened while a driver traveling from Estes Park to Lyons on Highway 36 reported that another driver brandished a firearm during an apparent road rage encounter.

Deputies with the county’s sheriff’s office and the Boulder Police Department eventually caught up with the suspect driver on North Foothills Highway and stopped in Boulder during a high-risk traffic stop.

Two occupants were detained, and a handgun was found in the car, according to a news release. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on felony menacing charges.

“We take incidents involving firearms and public safety very seriously,” deputies with the sheriff’s office said.