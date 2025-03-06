Driver arrested for alleged hit-and-run involving CSP vehicle on I-70 in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A driver was arrested after they allegedly crashed into a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) vehicle on Interstate 70 in Grand Junction Wednesday morning and took off.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a truck was entering westbound I-70 near the Highway 6 and 50 exit around 7:30 a.m. when it collided with a CSP vehicle that was traveling westbound. The driver exited the interstate and was pulled over by another CSP trooper at the intersection of 22 Road and Highway 6 and 50.

Grand Junction PD arrived and took over the investigation.

The police department said no one was injured, and alcohol is not considered a factor.

According to Grand Junction police, Destiny Gonzales, 22, was arrested and released on a summons for reckless driving, operating a vehicle with unsafe tires, failure to notify police of an accident and failure to give aid/ info after damaging another vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.