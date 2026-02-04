DPD arrests teen suspect after 'self‑inflicted' shooting report turns into homicide case

DENVER — Police in Denver arrested an 18-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a teenage girl whose wounds were initially reported to have been self-inflicted.

Jasirr Simmons was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The teenage victim, who police said was a juvenile, was found shot to death Tuesday evening after officers — responding to a report of gunfire — arrived on scene in the 5500 block of N. Tucson Street.

Police said the incident was initially reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, after a preliminary investigation and talking to witnesses, investigators identified Simmons as the suspect in this case.

Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Details as to what led up to the shooting were not released.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until an examination is complete.