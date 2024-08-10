Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Downtown Denver stabbing turns deadly; 1 person in custody

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a stabbing downtown that left one man dead late Friday night. One person is in custody.

According to the Denver Police Department, it happened just before midnight at the intersection of 15th Street and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver.

Police said a man was stabbed and transported to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Officers took one person in custody in connection with the incident. They have not been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

No additional information regarding the investigation has been released.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Migraines are hard to treat. One Colorado doctor is hoping to make it easier
Greeley parent calls for better air monitoring at school near oil wells
No drama for these llamas! New, fuzzy team members help out on the trails near Leadville
Youth volunteers bring the Olympics to Littleton memory care facility
Ten DPS teachers to move into new apartment complex, rent-free, for one year

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help