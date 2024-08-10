Downtown Denver stabbing turns deadly; 1 person in custody

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a stabbing downtown that left one man dead late Friday night. One person is in custody.

According to the Denver Police Department, it happened just before midnight at the intersection of 15th Street and Glenarm Place in downtown Denver.

Police said a man was stabbed and transported to the hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Officers took one person in custody in connection with the incident. They have not been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

No additional information regarding the investigation has been released.