Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigates 2 reports of sexual contact by men on e-bikes

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate reports of unlawful sexual contact involving female victims and male suspects on electric bikes.

The sheriff’s office said while it’s unclear if the incidents are connected, both remain active investigations.

The first incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sept. 25 on Amber Light Trail and Amber Light Avenue just north of Sterling Ranch.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was walking her dog when a man on an electric bike or dirt bike rode up behind her and slapped her on the buttocks.

The suspect was described as a white male, possibly in his mid-20s, of thin build with sandy brown hair.

The second incident took place on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at 7739 Daniels Park Road in Daniels Park.

The sheriff’s office said a man passed a woman on an electric bike, said “on your left,” and slapped her buttocks.

Another woman in the Daniels Park area reported a similar experience the same day but declined to file a report, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect in the Sept. 30 incident is described as a male wearing a baggy gray and white jacket.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Detective Cataffo at mcataffo@dcsheriff.net.