Deputy knocked down, patrol car rammed in wild pursuit near Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Clear Creek County man accused of a hit-and-run crash in a Safeway parking lot was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit that left one with minor injuries.

Aaron Family, 43, was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. after crashing his vehicle following the deployment of stop sticks, according to the Cleark Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began after Family allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the Idaho Springs Safeway parking lot.

Deputies and Idaho Springs police who responded to the Safeway quickly determined who the suspect was. They encountered him driving away from his home as they drove to his known address, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said the suspect put his vehicle in reverse, knocking over an officer as he drove backward to try to flee.

The officer was transported to a hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK, the sheriff’s office said.

Following the stop, a pursuit ensued, where deputies said Family entered the interstate and pushed a sheriff vehicle into a center barrier, disabling the patrol car.

A short time later, Family was located and stop sticks were deployed.

The sheriff’s office said the pursuit ended after Family struck the stop sticks near Dumont and Stanley roads, and crashed near a vacant church by Charlie’s Place.

Family was booked into jail on several charges, including first and second degree assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, resisting arrest, DUI, and hit and run.