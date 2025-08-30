Deputy and suspect injured following barricaded incident in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — A deputy and suspect were injured following a barricaded incident in Cañon City, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Friday evening in the 1400 block of Chestnut Street, which is located southeast of McKinley Elementary School.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home for a 911 hang up. When they arrived, they say shots were fired.

After a few hours, the suspect and a deputy were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions are unknown at this time.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over investigating this incident.

