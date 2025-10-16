Denver Sheriff deputy arrested in Colorado Springs on several charges including child abuse, assault

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff deputy arrested in Colorado Springs recently is facing several charges, including child abuse and assault.

Few details about the arrest have been released and Denver7 has contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department to find out what led to his arrest, but a spokesperson for the Denver Sheriff Department said Denver Deputy Sheriff Darrel Killebrew was placed on investigatory leave Tuesday.

Killebrew has been charged with felony menacing, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, child abuse, and second-degree criminal tampering, according to a news release.

The spokesperson said the Office of the Independent Monitor has been notified, and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation.

Killebrew has been a deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department since 2023 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.