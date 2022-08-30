Denver Sheriff Department says scammer is spoofing department's phone number to swindle money from victims

DENVER — A scammer is spoofing the Denver Sheriff Department's phone number to swindle money from unsuspecting victims, the department said Monday.

According to DSD, the department's name and number will appear on a victim's caller ID. When the victim answers, the scammer will tell them they have been served a subpoena for failing to appear in court and must pay a fine. In order to pay the fine, the victim must either bring cash to the courthouse and pay the sheriff or they must wire the money.

DSD is warning the community to be vigilant regarding this scam. A Denver deputy sheriff will never call you and request money for not appearing in court, the department said. Deputy sheriffs will also never suggest to meet someone on the street to accept cash or ask someone to wire money.

If you or someone you know has received a call from someone pretending to be a Denver deputy sheriff, report it to your local police department or to the Colorado State Attorney General's Office. You can submit an online form or call the fraud hotline at 720-913-9179.