Denver police working to identify driver involved in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 4800 block of Morison Road next to MGM Restaurant and Lounge.

According to Denver police, a light-colored SUV was traveling northbound on Morrison Road after exiting the parking lot across the street from MGM Restaurant and Lounge. The driver hit a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway and took off.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.