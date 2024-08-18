Watch Now
Denver police: Suspect fleeing from deadly shooting dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating after a suspect fleeing from a deadly shooting died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a vehicle crash Sunday.

The male suspect was seen leaving the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in the area of W. Arkansas Avenue and S. Knox Court around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle until the suspect crashed into another car and then crashed again in the area of S. University Boulevard and Cherry Hills Farm Drive.

After the crash, the department said officers found the suspect deceased inside his car from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The three people inside the vehicle the suspect allegedly crashed into were not injured.

The identity of both the shooting victim and the suspect has not been released. Police said the entirety of the incident remains under investigation.

