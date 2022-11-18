Denver police seeks public’s help in identifying hit-and-run driver from October

DENVER – The Denver Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify the driver suspected in a hit-and-run from early October.

The hit-and-run happened the evening of Oct. 3 near the intersection of W. 6th Ave. and Grant St. around 7:23 p.m., according to police.

Detectives said a white van changed lanes into a moped’s path, causing the rider to fall and suffer serious injuries to their face.

The van driver fled the scene without stopping or leaving information required by law, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.