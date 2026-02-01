Denver police seeks driver of Chevy Tahoe that seriously injured 2 pedestrians in hit-and-run

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians on Friday.

The incident occurred around 7:22 p.m. on the city’s east side.

Investigators say the driver of a 2015-2020 Black Chevy Tahoe was turning from N. Ash Street onto E. 8th Avenue when they struck the victims in a marked crosswalk, then fled.

The victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle may have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.