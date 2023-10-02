Watch Now
Denver police seek woman in shooting that wounded 1

Denver Police
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 02, 2023
DENVER — Police in Denver are seeking information on a suspect in a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:25 p.m. in the 7800 block E. Colfax Avenue. A victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

On Monday, police released an image of a woman they believe was involved in the shooting. She is described as a Black female.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.

 

