Denver police seek tips in hit-and-run that led to serious injuries over the weekend

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for your help to find the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that led to serious injuries Sunday.

In a Crime Alert bulletin, the Denver Police Department said the crash occurred at around 3:13 a.m. on June 7 at the intersection of North Colorado Boulevard and East 14th Avenue.

Police say the driver of a white or silver sport utility vehicle was going east on 14th Avenue and struck a motorcycle as the motorcyclist was crossing the intersection.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Denver Police Department

“The suspect vehicle may have moderate to severe damage to front passenger’s side of the vehicle,” the bulletin reads.

Police said the driver fled the scene of the crash without stopping or leaving information required by law.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.