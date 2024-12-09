Denver police seek suspected hit-and-run driver after bicyclist is injured in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect hit-and-run driver who injured a bicyclist in downtown Denver late Friday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened at around 11:03 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 19th Street and Welton Street.

Police said the bicyclist was crossing on Welton when they were struck by the vehicle, who was traveling northbound on 19th St.

Google Maps

The vehicle was described as a white sport utility type vehicle, which may have minor to moderate damage to the front of the vehicle and a damaged hood protector.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.