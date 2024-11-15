Denver police seek suspect in connection with Aug. 25 murder

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted in connection with murder that occurred back in late August.

Kerin Jose Mota, 22, also known as “Cuerito” is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with an incident which happened on Aug. 25 at approximately 2:23 a.m. on South Syracuse St. near the intersection with E. Quincy Ave.

No additional details about the crime were immediately available.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.