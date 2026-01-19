Denver police seek public’s help to identify attempted kidnapping suspect

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for your help to identify a man suspected of trying to kidnap someone in Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at approximately 5:52 p.m. near the intersection of S. Grant Street and E. Louisiana Avenue, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

The suspect was described as a Black man, in his 20s, measuring about 6 feet tall with dark-colored hair with short dreadlocks or a kinky style afro, and a possible tattoo on his hand, the spokesperson said.

He was wearing a white or light-colored jacket and gray or dark colored sweatpants and was observed in the area prior to the incident. He may have also been wearing headphones, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.