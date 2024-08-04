Denver police seek public’s help in homicide investigation

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help in connection with a homicide investigation at a park early Thursday morning.

The victim’s body, identified as Lori Lupercio, was found at City of Cuernavaca Park, located in the 3500 block of Rockmont Drive, during the overnight hours of Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police were called out to the area just after midnight, initially calling it an outdoor death investigation on social media.

They updated the post later that day and announced the case was now being investigated as a homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the victim’s cause and manner of death are pending.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.