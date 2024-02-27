Denver police seek public's help identifying attempted sexual assault suspect

DENVER — Police in Denver are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of attempting to sexually assault a victim.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the 1200 block of West 10th Avenue in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. No other details of the incident were released.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 to 49 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, with a slim build, medium-length brown hair, and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.