Denver police seek motorcyclists in connection with I-25 on-ramp shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for suspects who shot into a car on an Interstate 25 on-ramp Saturday.

The two suspects were on motorcycles and are wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The shooting occurred at eastbound West 6th Avenue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp. No injuries were reported.

No other details were released, including a possible motive. It’s unclear if this was a road rage shooting or a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.