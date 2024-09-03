Denver police seek man in indecent exposure incident near downtown

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident near downtown last month.
A photo of the suspect released Tuesday appears to show a white male between 50 and 64 years old.
Police said the indecent exposure incident occurred Aug. 6 around 7:20 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 17th Avenue.
The suspect has a slim build and a tattoo of a pig on his left forearm and a design on his right arm.
If you have information on this case or the suspect's whereabouts, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
