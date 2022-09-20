Denver police seek information after man assaulted in Denver park, later died

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man was killed Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to Benedict Fountain Park, located at 401 East 20th Ave., for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the victim — identified as Bashir Yusuf — unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This case is being investigated as a homicide, Denver police said. Witnesses told officers an assault happened around 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.