Denver police seek hit-and-run driver after scooter rider was left seriously injured near Auraria campus

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for your help to find a suspected hit-and-run driver after a scooter rider was left seriously injured in a crash near the Auraria campus at the beginning of November.

The crash happened on Nov. 1 at around 8:24 p.m. near the intersection of Speer Blvd. and Auraria Pkwy., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Police said the driver of a dark-colored SUV struck a person riding an electric scooter, who was left on the road with serious injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV fled the scene on Speer Blvd. toward I-25 without rendering aid.

The SUV may have minor to moderate damage on the passenger side front quarter panel. No other information about the suspect vehicle was provided by police.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.