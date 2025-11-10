Denver police seek driver suspected of serious hit-and-run crash on southbound I-25 and E. Hampden Ave.

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find the driver suspected of a serious hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 25 and Hampden Ave. over the weekend.

The Nov. 8 crash involving a pedestrian took place Saturday, Nov. 8 at around 5:40 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp of I-25 and E. Hampden Ave., according to a news release.

Denver Police Department

The vehicle reportedly continued west without stopping to render aid for the victim or contacting police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Reference case 25-602794.