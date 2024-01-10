Denver police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a fatal crash on New Year’s Day.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:51 a.m. at the intersection of North Chambers Road and East 53rd Avenue, according to police.

The driver of a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan was seen driving recklessly in the area prior to the crash and was traveling northbound on Chambers Road at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, police said.

The suspect appears to have taken off on foot.

The victim was only identified as the driver of the second vehicle. No other details were released.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.