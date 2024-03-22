Denver police officer arrested on two counts of domestic violence-related harassment

DENVER — A Denver police officer was arrested Thursday for harassment in Aurora, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

Officer Ramone Young was arrested on two counts of domestic violence-related harassment, according to a news release. Young is an 11-year-old veteran of the force and had been most recently assigned as an officer with the department’s patrol division, per a news release.

The officer has been placed in a non-patrol assignment while the case makes its way through the judicial process.

The department spokesperson said The Denver Police Department’s administrative review will begin once the criminal case is adjudicated, which includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency.

The criminal investigation will be conducted by the Aurora Police Department and will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

