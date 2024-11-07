Denver police officer arrested for investigation of insurance fraud

DENVER — A Denver police officer has been arrested for investigation of insurance fraud and attempt to influence a public servant, a spokesperson with the department said Thursday.

The investigation into Denver Police Officer Zurisadai Beltran by the police department started on Aug. 1, when DPD was informed by the National Insurance Crime Bureau of an anonymous tip alleging Officer Beltran filed a false vehicle theft report on April 16, 2022, after her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash while being driven by an acquaintance, according to a news release.

The tip indicated she was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation by DPD revealed that after filing the police report, she filed a claim with her insurance company that resulted in a payout by the insurance company to the lienholder.

Investigators said Thursday the filing of the vehicle theft report and subsequent insurance claim occurred prior to DPD hiring Officer Beltran in 2023.

“She was still within a probationary period, and the Denver Police Department has terminated her employment with the department,” a spokesperson said.

The final determination regarding potential charges in this case will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, officials said.