Denver police make arrest in 16-year-old’s shooting death

Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 11:57:06-05

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Saturday that an arrest was made in connection with a December shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

A juvenile male, whose name is not being released because of his age, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The victim, Tayanna Manuel, was shot and killed. Her body was found on Dec. 26.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Salida Street, near the intersection of Telluride Street and Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and were conducting an outdoor death investigation just before 7 a.m.

By 7:40 a.m., police said the outdoor death was now being investigated as a homicide and identified the victim as a “juvenile female.”

Police were looking for a 2012 gray Honda CR-V after the shooting, but it’s unclear if that vehicle is connected to the suspect.

