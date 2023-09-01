Denver police looking for tips in downtown Denver shooting from mid-August

DENVER – Police need your help to find the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting in downtown Denver from mid-August.

The shooting took place at 19th and Larimer streets at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 19. A victim, who was injured in the shooting, is expected to survive.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone who may know what happened or have video of the shooting, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.

