Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police looking for tips in downtown Denver shooting from mid-August

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 17:54:24-04

DENVER – Police need your help to find the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting in downtown Denver from mid-August.

The shooting took place at 19th and Larimer streets at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 19. A victim, who was injured in the shooting, is expected to survive.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone who may know what happened or have video of the shooting, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 1, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive