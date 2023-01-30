Watch Now
Denver police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left victim with serious bodily injuries

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 30, 2023
DENVER – Denver police are looking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious bodily earlier this month.

The crash occurred on Jan. 20 at around 10:18 p.m. on southbound I-25 near South Broadway.

Investigators said a white van (pictured above) “swerved erratically on the highway, failed to stay in its own lane, and struck a maroon Chrysler van, causing extensive damage.” The van then spun around in a circle on the highway and continued going south on I-25 without stopping, according to police.

The van should have extensive damage on the passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

