Denver police looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left victim with serious bodily injuries

DENVER – Denver police are looking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious bodily earlier this month.

The crash occurred on Jan. 20 at around 10:18 p.m. on southbound I-25 near South Broadway.

Investigators said a white van (pictured above) “swerved erratically on the highway, failed to stay in its own lane, and struck a maroon Chrysler van, causing extensive damage.” The van then spun around in a circle on the highway and continued going south on I-25 without stopping, according to police.

The van should have extensive damage on the passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.