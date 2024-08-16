Watch Now
Denver police looking for leads in woman’s homicide in City Park West neighborhood

Monet “Josie” Grace Mckittrick was found dead near E. 16th Ave. and N. High St. on Aug. 14
DENVER — Detectives with the Denver Police Department are asking for your help to solve a homicide that happened in the City Park West neighborhood earlier this week.

Monet Grace Mckittrick, 20, also known as “Josie,” was found dead near E. 16th Ave. and N. High St. on Aug. 14, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

No other details about her death were released, with police only saying her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 and reference case # 24-438777. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

