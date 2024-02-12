Watch Now
Denver police looking for hit-and-run suspect after driver runs on foot from scene of crash last month

At least one person was killed and several others were seriously injured, police said
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 12, 2024
DENVER – Police in Denver need your help to find a suspect who ran away on foot following a hit-and-run at the end of last month.

The crash occurred on Jan. 28, 2024, at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of W. 6th Ave. and N. Federal Blvd.

The vehicle – a white GMC Sierra Pickup – was involved in a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and several others seriously injured, according to Denver police.

The driver and a passenger of the white pickup fled the scene on foot without stopping or leaving information as required by law, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

