Denver police looking for hit-and-run driver in connection with motorcyclist’s death from November

Posted at 3:37 PM, Feb 12, 2024
DENVER – Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver suspected of killing a motorcyclist in mid-November of last year.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2023, in the intersection of N. Grove St. and Speer Blvd. Police said a white 2002-2009 Chevy Trail Blazer was going west on Speer and struck a motorcyclist going east on Speer.

The motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash, police said.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene of this crash without stopping, rendering aid or leaving information as required by law.

The Trail Blazer was last seen traveling southbound through the N. Grove/Hooker St. alley towards W. 29th Ave. Police said the Trail Blazer will have front end damage and is missing the front bumper.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

