Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police looking for 2 shooting suspects who fled the scene of the crime

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
east evans and south quebec shooting_may 12 2024.jpg
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 18:41:54-04

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting in southeast Denver earlier this month.

The shooting happened on May 12 at approximately 7 p.m. at E. Evans Ave. and S. Quebec St., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The victim was confronted by the suspect wearing a red shirt in the photo below, who allegedly shot him several times before fleeing in a black vehicle (which has since been found) accompanied by a the second suspect wearing the black Adidas jacket.

east evans and south quebec shooting_may 12 2024.jpg
east evans and south quebec shooting vehicle_may 12 2024.png

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stopper at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in monetary reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 23, 4pm

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News