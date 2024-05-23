Denver police looking for 2 shooting suspects who fled the scene of the crime

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting in southeast Denver earlier this month.
The shooting happened on May 12 at approximately 7 p.m. at E. Evans Ave. and S. Quebec St., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.
The victim was confronted by the suspect wearing a red shirt in the photo below, who allegedly shot him several times before fleeing in a black vehicle (which has since been found) accompanied by a the second suspect wearing the black Adidas jacket.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stopper at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in monetary reward for any information that leads to an arrest.