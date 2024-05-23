Denver police looking for 2 shooting suspects who fled the scene of the crime

DENVER — Police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who fled the scene of a shooting in southeast Denver earlier this month.

The shooting happened on May 12 at approximately 7 p.m. at E. Evans Ave. and S. Quebec St., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The victim was confronted by the suspect wearing a red shirt in the photo below, who allegedly shot him several times before fleeing in a black vehicle (which has since been found) accompanied by a the second suspect wearing the black Adidas jacket.

Denver Police Department

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stopper at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 in monetary reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 23, 4pm