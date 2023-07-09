Watch Now
Denver police investigate shooting that left one person dead

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 09, 2023
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of Yates Street, according to a DPD tweet posted at 2:19 a.m.

One victim was located and later pronounced deceased, police said. Their identity has not been released.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

