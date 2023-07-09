Denver police investigate shooting that left one person dead

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning.
It happened in the 1200 block of Yates Street, according to a DPD tweet posted at 2:19 a.m.
One victim was located and later pronounced deceased, police said. Their identity has not been released.
No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.