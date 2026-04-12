Denver police investigate shooting after victim shows up at station

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting after the victim walked into a police station Sunday afternoon.

The victim, after arriving at the station, was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police said the shooting took place earlier that afternoon in the 1300 block of W. 46th Avenue, in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Denver7 News Weekends

The Denver Police Department District 1 Station is located on the same block and across the street from Quigg-Newton Homes residential complex.

However, it's not clear from police reports if the shooting occurred at the complex.

No arrests have been announced in the case, but police said investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and possible suspect details.