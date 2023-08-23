Denver police investigate man’s death after victim assaulted

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the death of a man who died at the hospital one day after he was assaulted in the city's Montbello neighborhood.

The victim, who has not been identified, was assaulted around 3 a.m. Monday in the 15500 block of 53rd Avenue, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the suspects fled before officers arrived and the injured victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said the man died Tuesday evening at the hospital from the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.