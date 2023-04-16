Denver police investigate I-25 hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles

DENVER — Interstate 25 in Denver was the scene of a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash that seriously injured one person early Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the crash that happened in the northbound lanes near the Interstate 70 interchange, causing delays in the area, according to a department tweet posted at 3:45 a.m.

One person involved in the collision was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not provided.